Turkey ready to take over Manbij: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday told US President Donald Trump that Turkey is ready to take over the security in Syria's Manbij, which was the site of a gruesome attack on US forces in recent times.
Erdogan further iterated Turkey's support for US' proposal of creating a 32-km safe zone inside Syria's northeastern region and agreed to accelerate talks between their respective chief of staff regarding the zone.
The Turkish President stressed that the bomb attack in Manbij, which has been claimed by ISIS and killed four US citizens, is a provocation to hamper the pulling out of US troops from the region, reports Xinhua.
Both the sides also agreed to completely clear Syria of ISIS.
The deadly attack in Manbij on Wednesday came after Trump had claimed to have defeated ISIS in the region - one of the reasons given by the US President for pulling out troops from Syria.
