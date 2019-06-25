Migrant workers stranded in Dubai return to India

Nine of the ten migrant labourers from Odisha held captive by their employees in returned to on Tuesday, while the will reach tomorrow, Indian Embassy in said.

In a tweet addressed to Petroleum and Dharmendra Pradhan, the Embassy informed that the air tickets for the workers were arranged by the and Odisha community members.

"Sir @dpradhanbjp, we are happy to update that, after Consulate's intervention, 9 of the 10 Odisha workers have returned to today while 1 will be travelling tomorrow. Air tickets for 8 workers were arranged by the Consulate and 2 air tickets were provided by Odisha community members," the tweet read.

[{76732756-cec5-4e80-bc86-9989bccd86a5:intradmin/tweet_1_CUJxBbK.JPG}]

Earlier this month, the Petroleum and had written to S Jaishankar requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employers in

According to media reports, the labourers were forced to work under extreme conditions for excessive hours. The matter came to light after a few workers took to to share their plight.

"They (the labourers) released a video, about a month back, asking for help for their immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated. Further, it has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha," the letter read.

Pradhan had requested Jaishankar for "immediate repatriation of these victims to India" on humanitarian grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)