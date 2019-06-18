Thousands to participate in Indian mission-led Yoga Day events in UAE

Thousands of residents will participate in events commemorating the fifth International Day of Yoga led by the Indian missions across the (UAE), the media reported on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in and the Indian Consulate in Dubai, which are hosting the events, said they have received the support of the UAE authorities in all the emirates to host the event, reports

In Abu Dhabi, the event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Free entry, parking, yoga mats and T-shirts would be provided to all the participants on first-come-first basis.

Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the of Tolerance of UAE, would be the chief guest, said Indian to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

During the celebrations, Common will be followed with other yoga demonstrations by yoga enthusiasts from different

The demonstrations will be followed by a cultural programme. The embassy will also be celebrating Yoga Day on June 28 at the Jahili Public Park in Al Ain.

In the run-up to the event, photo shoots of yoga enthusiast performing yoga at iconic locations of Abu Dhabi; Emirates Palace, and Museum were organised with the support of Department of Culture, Abu Dhabi, the reported.

The Indian Consulate in will hold the main event at Zabeel Park in at 6.30 p.m. on Friday, Vipul announced.

Similar events will be held in Sharjah and Ajman on Friday.

In Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, the celebrations will be held on Saturday.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually since its inception by Indian in 2015. Events are held across the world to mark the day.

