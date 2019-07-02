Miley Cyrus goes on expletive tirade about environment at music festival

American singer and songwriter, Miley Cyrus went on an expletive-laden tirade while talking about the environment during a music festival.

Cyrus began, "All of you know how important it is for you all to be involved in politics."

"The youth, this generation, we are the last f---ing hope on this dying f---ing planet. It is begging you to f---ing go clean up the f---ing oceans."

The message was welcomed by the audience with cheers.

"I don't like there's more f---ing trash in the water than living f---ing animals that deserve to be there, that have nowhere else to go. And by the f---ing way, we don't have anywhere to f---ing go, either! There's no planet B, so don't f--- it up!" she continued.

"I was told backstage that I might offend some people by calling my country sh--y. My friends that are gay ... feel unsafe to walk on the f--ing street," Fox News quoted IHeart Radio report.

This is not the first time that she has gone political, earlier this year, the pop star went on a tirade against president Donal Trump.

