Lifetime to release film about NXIVM cult

Lifetime channel will premiere 'NXIVM Cult

The film is based on a true story of actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose daughter, India, became a sex slave for cult leader Keith Raniere, the Lifetime channel which is producing the movie with Sony Pictures Television, stated in a press release.

Actress Andrea Roth will portray Catherine Oxenberg, and Jasper Polish will play India, according to Lifetime.

While actor Peter Facinelli will play Raniere and Sara Fletcher will portray Raniere right-hand Allison Mack.

"When Catherine learns about a leadership seminar from a new organisation called NXIVM she decides to take her 20-year-old daughter India to the professional development meeting. Led by the extremely enigmatic Keith Raniere, Catherine can't help but shake the feeling there's more than meets the eye with the self-help organisation," Lifetime representative said in a description of the movie.

"Despite Catherine's best efforts, India is drawn deeper into the cult, eventually joining a secret sorority of female members who are branded with the cult leader's initials, ordered to maintain a restricted diet and forced to recruit other women as sex slaves...[It] tells the story of a mother who will stop at nothing to get her daughter back," added the representative.

The announcement comes after Raniere was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

During the trial, a former slave testified that India was starved and forced to spend a year on a 500-calorie-a-day diet.

