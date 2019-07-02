Chris Martin's rep denies that singer kissed Dua Lipa

Singer-songwriter Chris Martin's representative refuted rumours that the 'Coldplay' frontman was spotted locking lips with singer Dua Lipa at the 2019 Glastonbury music festival weeks after he split from his girlfriend and actor Dakota Johnson.

The rep asserted that Martin and Lipa just share a friendly vibe and nothing happened at the music fest, reported US Weekly.

"Contrary to reports in some press today, we would like to confirm that Chris Martin and Dua Lipa did not kiss at Glastonbury and are just friends," the rep told the Daily Mail as cited by US Weekly.

"They were both in the same area of the festival with a larger group of friends," the rep added.

The rumoured rendezvous between the two singers came less than a month after the 'Something Just Like This' crooner and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor parted ways after dating for nearly two years.

"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was the talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," Fox News quoted Chris' friend speaking of the pair's breakup.

Meanwhile, Lipa recently split from her boyfriend Isaac Carew after 18 months of being in a relationship.

Before dating Johnson, Martin was married to actor Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years before calling it quits in March 2014. The former partners share a daughter named Apple (15) and son Moses (13) and have remained on good terms through the years.

In April, Paltrow was spotted catching up with Johnson while at writer Derek Blasberg's 37th birthday party in Los Angeles. The next day, Blasberg shared an Instagram picture that featured him sitting at a table with Paltrow and Johnson.

"Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy," a source told US Weekly in January of Paltrow's feelings about the Grammy award winner and Johnson's relationship.

"She only wants the best for him. She trusts his judgment and knows he's smart about his decisions and who he spends time with. She leaves it at that. She doesn't scrutinize his choices or who he dates," the source added.

Paltrow moved on with TV producer husband Brad Falchuk. The couple tied the knot in September 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)