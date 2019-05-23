Millennium mandate by millennium generation: Sudhanshu Trivedi

on Thursday termed the elections 2019 as the first election in which a generation has voted for the first time and given a decisive mandate.

"This is the first election for a generation that opened its eyes in the 21st century, the millennium generation has voted and given a millennium mandate. I think we should wait for final results, the indications are now gradually settling down to same thing," Trivedi told ANI here.

He also said that the BJP's three-point formula which the party followed in the past five years has worked in its favour securing its position in 2019.

"There are three hallmarks of our approach, the rise of the person sitting on the last pedestal of the society, good governance and development, and nationalism," he said.

Trivedi went on to praise and said his popularity has played a key role in securing BJP's win twice in a row in the

"Today we are having a leader like who enjoys enormous popularity. People have immense confidence in him," he said.

Trivedi asserted that he would wait for the final results before making any big statements and asked all leaders to follow the same.

BJP led NDA is currently leading on 330 plus while led UPA is ahead on 100 plus seats. Others including SP-BSP have the lead on 105 seats.

