Priyanka urges party workers not to believe in exit polls

Amidst exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA, in charge of UP East, Vadra, on Monday sent an audio recording to her party workers, urging them not to believe in the survey.

"Exit polls are being shown to discourage you. Do not believe them. Remain alert in the strong rooms and counting rooms. I am positive that our hard work will reap fruits," said the Gandhi scion in the audio clip.

The exit polls on television channels on Monday projected that the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power at the Centre again. Most of the pollsters gave a clear majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the will be announced on May 23.

