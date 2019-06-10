Mine collapses in China's Jilin, 9 killed

JUST IN
At least nine people were killed while 10 others were wounded after a mine owned by Jilin Longjiabao Mining collapsed here late on Sunday.

The mine collapse led to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, a statement issued by Konggang Economic Development Zone's administration said.

Search and rescue operations, which have now been completed, were launched after miners were trapped in the mine following the collapse, according to Sputnik.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. The injured, who were rushed to hospitals, are in a stable condition.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 13:08 IST

