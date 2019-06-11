Mitchell Marsh added as backup in Australia's World Cup squad

All-rounder is all set to join Australian squad as a backup for injured

Stoinis suffered a side strain in the match against and was ruled out of the match against on Wednesday, com.au reported.

Stoinis leaked 62 runs against and took two crucial wickets, including Dhoni's caught-and-bowled dismissal and he also had Virat Kohli caught in the deep by

He failed to score runs and was bowled by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for a duck on the second-ball. While in the tournament he has just scored 19 runs. Stoinis did not get a chance to bat against

The 29-year-old all-rounder has been the consistent member of the squad and has performed his duties well. He was the key member of the series winning Australian side against

However, Stoinis has not been officially replaced in Australia's squad.

As per the International Council (ICC) rules allow an can be replaced, but he cannot later rejoin the squad if he regains full fitness.

had won two matches and lost one against India, currently at number four in the points table.

Austalia will play against on June 12 at Taunton.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)