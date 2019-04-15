Smith, Warner return as Australia announce WC squad

Former and deputy have walked their way back into the Australian team as the national selectors announced the squad for the upcoming ICC in England and

Having served their bans following the Sandpaper Gate fiasco in in 2018, the two have been currently playing in the will lead the squad. is the only left out as he is still working on his fitness after suffering a stress fracture in January.

have picked five pacers and two spinners in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, and Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Starc and Richardson's position will be assessed further as they recover from

Usman Khawaja, Finch, Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, and complete the squad.

Interestingly, there will be a 14-member A team that will be playing against county team during and they will provide substitutes if any in team is injured.

Speaking on the selection, chief selector said: "Given the depth of talent and competition for spots there were a number of tough calls we had to make to settle on our squad of 15.

"Unfortunately, from the recent squad which toured and the UAE, Peter Handscomb, and have made way for the above inclusions (Smith, Warner and Starc), but all three have been included in the A squad for the tour of England.

" has also been named in the Australia A squad. Having not played at the highest level for some time, we feel this will provide him with the best preparation to get some quality under his belt. Our focus is to have Josh back bowling at his best for the commencement of a big Ashes Tour."

Australia squad: (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and

--IANS

bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)