BCCI officials heap praises on Yuvraj Singh for his glittering career

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) has congratulated all-rounder for having a glittering career. Yuvraj announced his retirement at a press conference here on Monday.

The all-rounder from is the only to have won the U19 World Cup, the 50-over and also the ICC World T20. The dashing left-hand batsman during his 17-year long international career played 40 Test matches, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for

Yuvraj is only second Indian after to win the 'Man of the Tournament' awards in the ICC 50-over and also holds the world record for the fastest fifty across format and joint-fastest in T20I.

He had lit up the sky in 2007 ICC World T20 when he raced away to a half-century in just 12 balls against England including six 6s to Stuart Broad's over.

Vinod Rai, Chairman, CK Khanna, Acting president, Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Honorary Secretary, and Rahul Johri, wished Yuvraj on his cricketing departure.

" played his with grit and determination and he showed those exemplary skills even outside of it. After helping lift the 2011 World Cup, he fought and defeated it," said Vinod Rai,

"Despite his personal battle with illness, he worked hard and played for the country once again. He has been spreading a lot of joy through his foundation and I am sure his second innings will also make as big an impact as his first with Team India," Rai added.

"I congratulate for his immense contribution to Indian Watching him bat and field was a treat. He is an inspiration to many young cricketers. When he smashed those six sixes in an over, he left the cricketing world astounded. I wish him the very best for all his future endeavours," said CK Khanna,

"Yuvraj Singh is a champion and one of the finest limited-overs cricketers we have had. He lifted his game when it came to the ICC tournaments. He played a key role in India's 2007 ICC World T20 triumph in and his contribution in is well documented," said Choudhary.

"The way he fought back after being diagnosed with is remarkable and should serve as an inspiration to everyone that with sheer will power you can emerge victorious," added Choudhary.

"Yuvraj Singh made an immediate statement in his debut game for India in 2000 and one sensed that we have found a future star. Since that maiden outing, he lived up to high expectations and transformed himself as a match-winner. I congratulate him on a fantastic career. The fans are surely going to miss their favourite player," said Johri.

