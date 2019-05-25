MK Stalin, DMK leaders pay tribute to M Karunanidhi

MK and newly elected MPs-MLAs and other leaders of the party on Saturday paid tribute to M Karunanidhi here after obtaining a resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders also met party K at his residence. The leaders on Friday had met MK at the party office after he got a sweeping majority in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of

Stalin singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

The DMK-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), (CPI) and (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state.

The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls.

