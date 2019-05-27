Moderate growth in air passenger markets, but further decline in cargo demand: AAPA

Preliminary traffic figures for April released on Monday by the (AAPA) showed continued growth in international air passenger markets supported by ongoing expansion in the global services sectors.

On the other hand, air cargo volumes contracted further following disruptions to global supply chains amid heightened trade tensions, particularly between the and

collectively recorded 3.7 per cent increase in the number of international passengers carried to a combined total of 31.2 million in April, with promotional airfare campaigns lending support to

Measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), demand grew by 3.5 per cent, reflecting relative strength in regional After accounting for a 4.1 per cent increase in available seat capacity, the average international passenger load factor edged 0.5 percentage points lower to 80.8 per cent for the month.

Air cargo demand as measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK) fell by a steep 9.1 per cent year-on-year in April with further declines in new export orders affecting trade activity. In particular, the fall in air shipment volumes coincided with production declines in the region's

While demand fell, offered freight capacity edged 0.4 per cent higher, leading to a 6 percentage point drop in the average international freight load factor to 57.3 per cent for the month.

"These traffic trends paint a mixed picture," said

"The first four months of the year saw a 4.9 per cent increase in the number of passengers carried by the region's to an aggregate total of 125 million, whereas air cargo markets experienced a 6.3 per cent decline in demand during the same period."

Growth remained relatively encouraging in air passenger markets with sustained demand in regional economies, he said. "Since the last quarter of 2018, however, air cargo volumes have recorded declines as unresolved disputes and the imposition of trade tariffs led to a marked slowdown in international trade flows."

Looking ahead, said Herdman, the current trade tensions and further erosion in confidence could undermine growth prospects going forward, even though demand for international is expected to remain relatively firm.

"The region's airlines are proactively exploring new opportunities for growth while carefully managing capacity expansion and implementing measures to contain costs in a bid to navigate successfully through the ongoing challenges," he said in a statement.

.

