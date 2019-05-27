Automotive Engineering Show 2019 to begin on July 4 in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Chennai Mathematical Institute mulls unit in Sri City
Cabinet gives 'In Principle' approval for strategic disinvestment of Kamarajar Port
TN to spend Rs 1,015 cr to tackle water shortage
Comprehensive restructuring programme of public transport
DMK functionary's car damaged in petrol bomb attack in Chennai
-
More than 85 prominent technology companies will gather at the Chennai Trade Centre from July 4 to 6 to showcase their solutions for the fast-growing automotive manufacturing sector.
The 12th edition of Automotive Engineering Show will also have live product demonstrations and seminar sessions so that original equipment manufacturers can identify and connect with the right technology partners.
Among major participating firms will be Baumer India, Bharat Forge, Carl Zeiss, DesignTech Systems, Festo India, Nikon India, Olympus, Pepperl + Fuchs, Schmersal India, Staubli Tec, Sick India, Tal Manufacturing and Wipro 3D.
The 93 billion dollar (about Rs 6.5 lakh crore) automotive industry contributes 7.1 per cent to the country's GDP and 49 per cent to the manufacturing sector.
With auto players now gearing up for the transition to automated shop floors and smart, digitalised factories, the right mix of strategy and collaboration with technology partners will ensure a competitive advantage, organisers said on Monday.
Chennai has gained recognition as one of the country's largest automotive and auto components manufacturing hub with leading technology-driven brands and a strong presence of automotive majors.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU