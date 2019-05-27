Stock markets in positive zone before Modi government begins second term

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Monday, a few days before begins his second term with renewed optimism to boost economic growth.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 166 points at 39,600 while the gained 45 points to 11,890. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the positive zone.

Among the early gainers were power utility major NTPC which moved up more than 5 per cent and which was up nearly 3.5 per cent. The other gainers were Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, and Grasim.

However, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, and were in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed as investors assessed valuations after declines over the past three weeks.

stocks moved up higher marginally while Hong Kong and stocks fell. Main equity gauges in and were little changed.

Worries lingered as the US- trade conflict threatened to snowball into a between the world's two largest economies.

