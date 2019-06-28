Modi sure of China, Russia's support on global terrorism conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was sure of getting China and Russia's support in his proposal of organising a global conference on terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale informed after a meeting of RIC nations.

"The Prime Minister said that terrorism is something that is a global challenge, it must be combated by all, he recalled that he has proposed to many leaders that there should be an international conference on terrorism and he was sure that China and Russia would support it," said Gokhale.

RIC leaders - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping- met on the sidelines of the 14th edition of G-20 Summit.

The leaders also agreed that it is important to maintain the trend of globalisation and a free rule-based trading system.

"All three leaders agreed that in an era of economic and global change, it's important to maintain the trend of globalization, a free rule-based trading system, to oppose the tendency towards protectionism," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale after the meeting today.

Political, economic and security situations around the were also discussed in their meeting.

"As the emerging economies, it is very necessary for us to discuss political economic and security situations of the world," said Modi, in presence of Xi and Putin.

The Prime Minister was flanked by External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"In February, our foreign ministers met and held a discussion on various issues including counter-terrorism, international hotspot, multilateralism, climate change," Modi said.

This is the second meeting of three leaders for today, earlier they met for a BRICS informal meeting.

They had also met last year in December on the sideline of 13th G-20 Summit.

They will meet again in September in Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum where Modi will be the chief guest.

Foreign ministers of the countries had met in China in February.

