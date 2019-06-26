Pompeo to pitch for lower trade barriers during talks with Modi, Jaishankar

US will put forward the US' demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by during his meeting with and

During the visit, "He (Pompeo) will meet with and Minister of External Affairs to discuss our ambitious shared agenda for the U.S.- strategic partnership. There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and create the high-quality jobs that Modi wants if lowers trade barriers and embraces fair and reciprocal trade," said an official statement.

Pompeo visit comes days after India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after US announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers. Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on and aluminium.

Pompeo reached later on Tuesday for his three-day visit ahead of Modi and Trump meet in Osaka, on the sidelines of Summit.

"A big welcome to It's great to have you and your team in India. We look forward to excellent meetings to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership," tweeted US to India

Diplomatic sources in India has also confirmed that issue pertaining to trade is likely to come up during the meeting.

Expressing optimism earlier this month, Pompeo picked up BJP election slogan 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to express hope and to exude confidence in improving Indo-US strategic ties. Trump and Modi Administrations have a "unique opportunity" to make it happen, he asserted.

Pompeo is expected to raise other issues like data localisation and market access during the talks.

issue might come up during the talks as after the US sanctions on oil, Indian companies are also facing a tough time and many have reportedly stopped importing from

Diplomatic sources had said there is no structured agenda and is expected to urge for de-escalation of tensions between and They said there could be a discussion on the situation in the region, which has a big Indian diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)