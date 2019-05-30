Jaishankar -- From govt's pointsman for China to surprise pick in Modi's council of ministers

Former S Jaishankar, a surprise pick in of ministers, is a seasoned who was the Indian government's pointsman for and the US.

Jaishankar, son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.

The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft, and was signed by the headed by in 2007.

Jaishankar's appointment as in January 2015 had evoked a sharp reaction from various quarters over the timing of the government's decision to remove

He had earlier served as India's to the US and before that to

A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar played a key role in resolving the crisis following the incursion in Ladakh's Depsang and the Doklam stand-off, handling the tough negotiations with

Among other positions, Jaishankar has been India's High to and to the

Last year, appointed Jaishankar, who was Indian from January 2015 to January 2018, as its president for global corporate affairs, within three months of his retirement from the government service.

A graduate of St Stephen's College, Jaishankar is an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from (JNU).

Jaishankar is married to and has two sons and a daughter.

In 2019, Jaishankar was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)