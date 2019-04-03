Modi tears into Cong, says its manifesto encourages separatism

on Wednesday made a scathing attack on for "sympathising" with elements who disrespect the flag and chant 'Bharat tere tudke honge', after the grand old party's manifesto promised to scrap the law if voted to power.

"They have formulated a programme to encourage violence and those who disrespect the flag, chant 'Bharat tere tudke honge', dance to the tunes of foreign powers, insult our legacy, and break idols of They have sympathy for such people," he said, addressing a rally in Pasighat in district.

Calling the manifesto a "hypocritical document", the said, "They have promised to scrap the law which is against those who don't believe in the Constitution. Should punishment not be awarded to those who commit treason?"

"If anti-nationals get a free hand, will you face problems or not? The country will also have to face it. Is this not an attempt to strengthen separatism... Is the 'hand' of with the country or traitors?" he said, adding that he is acting strictly against those who are attacking 'mother India' inside the country or from across the border.

also alleged that Congress never fulfilled the promises it made to the people.

"On the one hand there is an intentional government and on the other hand, there are 'naamdars' with false promises. Just like them, their manifesto is full of deception. It should be referred to as 'dhakosla patra' (hypocritical document) and not a 'ghoshna patra' (manifesto)," he said.

"In their 2004 manifesto, Congress had stated that every house would get by 2009. They also announced a programme for this. However, until 2014 around 18,000 villages remained without In 2009, they again came up with something. They never answered what happened with their previous promises. The party's aides too did not question. In 2014, they reiterated the promise to provide to 90 per cent villages. But they have never done anything." he added.

Underlining the BJP-led government's projects in Arunachal Pradesh, said, "Be it roads in villages, highways, railways or airways, we have done a lot of work to increase connectivity. We have a strong commitment towards transformation through transport."

"We have a target to make and the northeast a gateway to For a new Arunachal, BJP's mission is connectivity, resources, and respect," he added.

The also charged with Congress neglecting the state.

"This is an election contest between propriety and corruption. This election is between 'sampark' (connectivity) and 'saajish' (conspiracy), trust and corruption, those who work for Arunachal and the northeast and those who neglected them," Modi said.

"This election is between protectors of your cultural heritage, tradition, pride and clothes and those who ridicule your tradition and insult you, " stressed.

Arunachal Pradesh, which has two Lok Sabha seats, will go to poll on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)