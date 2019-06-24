Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi around June 29

Monsoon is likely to arrive in around June 29, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday dimissing reports of a delayed arrival in the capital.

Speaking to ANI, Dr K. Sathi Devi, a senior IMD official, said conditions will improve as monsoon further advanced into some parts of the central and India's western coastline, Konkan.

"We are expecting monsoon to enter central and northern parts of By the time monsoon will even cover parts of including and enter into southernmost parts of and some more portions of and UP," she said.

"The normal date of monsoon onset's progress over is yet to come. It is likely around June 29. There is a cyclonic circulation lying very close to so there is a good chance of rainfall and thunderstorm development," Sathi added.

As per a statement issued by the IMD, southwest monsoon has further advanced into eastern more parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, remaining parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha some parts of

