Moradabad: Bajrang Dal workers stall event, allege religious conversion

workers on Sunday stalled a Christian event and handed over its organisers to police levying accusations of religious conversion on them.

Speaking to ANI, one of the workers said, "We learned that in Kamal Barat Ghar near station a convention was being organised by some Christian clerics. It has been happening for the last three months and every Sunday new women are lured into it. They are persuaded to adopt Christianity and are offered to convert for good health and money. We have caught them red-handed and have brought them to the police. We will also register a case."

A woman was among the people rounded up and brought to the police station by the workers on complaints of religious conversion.

The woman, however, refuted the allegations of conversion.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "There is no such thing. We only gather at that place to pray. Most people who attend it are our relatives."

A Balyan, the dial- in charge of the area said, "We received information that some religious conversion was happening at a place. Both Bajrang Dal workers and the organisers have been brought to the police station and matter will be investigated.

