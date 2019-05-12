Mother's Day: B-town celebs share heartfelt messages for their mothers

While is flooding with emotional pictures, gifting ideas and innovative ways to celebrate Mother's Day, stars are not to be left behind.

From such as Jacqueline Fernandes, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, to Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher, Kriti Sanon -- the B-town is celebrating the day in its own way. In fact, they have some really special words for their moms.

Here's how these celebrities wished their mothers and celebrate the spirit of the day.

shared a picture of her mother from her young age, captioning it as, "Look how pretty ....my mom. roses are red, violets are blue, there is no one dearer than a mom like you her heart of gold Definitely the one who best fits that description."

Jacqueline shared a very adorable picture with her mother and wrote, "Missing my mam. happy mummy's day!"

Filmmaker compared moms with superheroes saying, "Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy to my superhero! Love you so much mom."

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a picture on Twitter, captioning it as, "Mothers Day."

newbie Jahnvi Kapoor shared a picture from her childhood and remembers her late mother She wrote, "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy "

veteran shared a clip of his mother and captioned it as, "Mom says, 'Every day is a ' Then she goes on to elaborate, why? She is not funny here. In fact, my interruptions were not needed."

He added, "Give your mothers a grateful hug every day."

Calling her mother her 'strength and motivation', shared a monochrome picture of and captioned it as, "Happy Mother's Day to my Mommy Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are."

shared a selfie with her mom showing off their inked fingers and captioned it as, "Me and Mom went to vote today !! #HappyMothersDay to the woman who taught me the difference between right and wrong, good and bad, who shaped me into who I am .."

She added, "If only I can be half the woman she is .. Aminasaleemqureshi .. get inked Vote for a country that honours your mothers and fathers & paves the better for a better generation lovemycountry."

Kundra, who loves Yoga, shared a video featuring her son and mother She wrote, "This is how our Mother's Day started... "Family that does yoga together stays healthy together."

"Happy Mother's Day to you MA Sunanda Shetty, for being the bestest mom evvvveeeerr.. Love is an understatement,I eulogise you," the caption further read.

"Happy Mother's Day to all those wonderful, strong , multitasking supermoms .. My wish and prayer is that you are in the pink of health.. always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family," she added.

also shared a cute picture and thanked his mother for being his first stylist. He wrote as a caption, "Took a trip down the memory lane with colorplusindia Styled By Mom campaign."

He added, "Thanks Ma for being my first stylist, and the best one ever! This mother's day share your most memorable moments with your First Stylist Ever. First Stylist style you once again."

Other such as Ahuja, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, and also extended wishes to their mothers with affectionate messages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)