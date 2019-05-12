Dwayne Johnson wraps up shooting for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel

aka 'The Rock' announced official wrap of the sequel of 'Jumanji

'The Rock' shared a picture with co-stars Jack Black, and on Instagram, captioning it as, "And off into the desert sunset our favorite video game avatars go."

Announcing the wrap of the film and expressing gratitude to the people involved, 'The Rock' went on to say, "Ladies & gentlemen that's an official production wrap for our new Thank you to EVERYONE and EVERY COMPANY who has committed your time and talents to making our film the best it can be for our audience."

"And most importantly, THANK YOU FANS WORLDWIDE for making our franchise a success beyond our wildest dreams", he added further.

"Love ~ Dr. Ruby Roundhouse aka The Killer of Men. And Moose "I have the magic backpack bitches" Finbar THIS CHRISTMAS," he wrote.

On the other hand, 'Avengers: Endgame' Karen, who shared a picture with Dwayne on Saturday, mentioned original 'Jumanji' to be her top 3 of all times.

"The original Jumanji is in my top 3 of ALL TIME! So it's sufficiently insane to think I ended up in the game myself," Karen said.

Jake Kasdan, who has co-written the film with and Jeff Pinker, will be directing the film. The film will premiere on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)