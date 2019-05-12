46 years ago, Emraan Hashmi's grandmother played his 'Chehre' co-star Big B's mother!

Looks like has discovered an age-old connect with his 'Chehre' co-star

The 40-year-old took to on Sunday to reveal that 46 years ago, his grandmother essayed the role of Big B's mother in 'Zanjeer'.

Hashmi and Bachchan shot the first scene of their upcoming film on Saturday, and during the course of their conversation, the 'Cheat India' star realised that 'Zanjeer' completed 46 years yesterday.

"An uncanny coincidence : yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother" he tweeted.

A few moments later, Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of 'Chehre', and wrote, "T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .."

In the image, Big B can be seen dressed in a black outfit looking into a phone. To complement the look, the superstar has sported a pair of sunglasses and a black beanie.

Amitabh and Emraan are coming together for the first time in Rumi Jaffrey's mystery thriller.

'Chehre' is being produced by Motion Pictures and Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside and

On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller 'Ezra'.

