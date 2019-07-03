MoU signed for sea plane operations on Tehri lake

Soon, seaplanes will be operated on the Tehri lake as part of the state's strategy to develop an artificial reservoir to boost tourism.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a waterdrome was signed between the Government of India, the Airports Authority of India and the state establishment on Wednesday.

Besides, an MoU was also signed to maintain the Pithoragarh Airstrip known as Naini Saini airport.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present during the meet.

