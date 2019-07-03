Govt will not give permission for hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery basin: TN minister

Amid protests by DMK over hydrocarbon exploration projects in the Cauvery basin, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugam said on Wednesday that the government will not give permission for these.

"The Amma (Jayalalithaa) government had not given permission for the projects. Neither will we give permission," he told the state Assembly.

The Centre had recently awarded oil and gas exploration contracts in the Cauvery basin.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests over the projects amid the ongoing water crisis in the state.

On Monday, DMK member in Lok Sabha TR Baalu had raised the issue of hydrocarbon extraction in areas of the Cauvery basin, saying the farmers were against it and the exercise was not economically remunerative. He was supported by other members of the party.

Responding to the issue, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that it was not a new matter and agreed that the farmers had concerns and apprehensions.

"I am inviting all the senior leaders of Tamil Nadu. We will discuss that. The government of Tamil Nadu is also of the same opinion. You are also of the same opinion. These are issues," he had said.

The minister had said DMK leader Kanimozhi had met him over the issue when she was a member of Rajya Sabha.

