Delhi: MPs protest against GST on job works

A Left MP on Wednesday held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament precincts demanding the withdrawal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on job works.

"GST should not be applicable to job work. More than five thousand MSME industries have been shut because of the imposition of the GST. Besides, five lakh workers have lost their jobs. We are demanding the government to withdraw GST on job works. This is the only way we can save MSME in Coimbatore and Tirupura," said P R Natarjan, CPI(M) MP from Coimbatore.

"Job works are being done by the contractors. We are opposing 12 per cent GST on job works. In this budget, the Centre must remove this," said another MP.

Job work involves processing or working on raw materials or semi-finished goods supplied by the principal manufacturer to the job worker.

As per GST Act, job work means any treatment or process undertaken by a person on goods belonging to another registered person.

