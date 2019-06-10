MP: BJP delegation submits memorandum to Governor over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

A BJP delegation led by party's from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has submitted a memorandum to over 'deteriorating law and order situation in '

The memorandum which was submitted to the on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led government in the state which has taken a toll on administration and policing.

This comes after rapes and murder cases were reported in the state. blamed law and order and shunting of cops as a reason for the spike in crime.

In Jabalpur, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy. This comes three days after rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain.

