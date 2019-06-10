UP: Mulayam Singh Yadav discharged from hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been discharged from Institute of Medical Sciences.

His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

The was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar and was being treated by doctor

His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former Ahmad Hasan, had visited him in the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)