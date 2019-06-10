Girl shot at in South West Delhi, accused arrested

One person was arrested for his alleged involvement in shooting at a girl in South West Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as who is a resident of Dewli village and was known to the victim and was nabbed from Chhatarpur area.

"Initially, the accused used three different vehicles including a Fortuner car, Breeza car and a car to hoodwink the police raiding parties and constantly changed his hideouts," said Benita Mary Jaikar, Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), South West on Sunday.

"Finally the chase ended with the arrest of from near Aggarwal Dharamshala, Chattarpur. His associates who provided 9 vehicles, money and a place to hide, have also been arrested," Jaikar added.

Multiple raids were conducted in the South West to nab him and the case was solved in 48 hours, he said.

