Congress turning into a divided house due to infighting among leaders

New [India], Jun 09 (ANI): While the has always maintained that no crisis is going on within the party after facing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the real picture is quite different from what they are claiming.

The party units across the country are getting into an internal tiff instead of analysing the reasons behind losing the poll battle.

The was badly defeated in the Hindi belt states in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders in most of the states have started getting into an argument with each other over the defeat.

It is worth mentioning that Congress has so far not opened up about the ongoing misery happening within the party.

As per reports, internal tiffs are also going on in after the Congress's drubbing in the state in Lok Sabha polls for which, the party has blamed the Conference. Congress had alleged that Farooq and did not campaign for the party in Jammu.

Two AICC meetings to analyse the reasons behind defeat went inconclusive. In fact, the meeting of and with states leaders was also postponed. According to sources, the state leaders want a change in leadership while a faction has also proposed an offer to divide state Congress into three parts.

In Punjab, has always been critical against Minister Sidhu has denied taking charges of the new post given to him in the cabinet. Sidhu, who has been under fire from Amarinder for the Congress' poor performance in urban areas, was given

The tension between the two Congressmen had also come out in the open on a few occasions in the past.

In Punjab, Congress won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 while four seats went to BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance and bagged a seat- Sangrur.

In Rajasthan, many leaders and MLAs have come out against Minister Ashok Gehlot, which led to the internal conflict within the Congress unit in the state. The Congress that had won 99 out of 200 seats in state Assembly polls last year and formed the government with the support of its pre-poll ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), failed to open its account in the recently-concluded Minister Gehlot's son had contested from seat but lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by a margin of 2.74 lakh votes. The had extensively campaigned for his son after which Congress lashed out at Gehlot for ignoring the rest of the state during crucial polls. Meanwhile, supporters of Deputy have demanded a change in the leadership.

Following Congress' crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, which is going to Assembly elections in three months is also facing trouble within the party. Many leaders are seeking the removal of the party's and renewed fighting in the ranks. former convened a meeting at his residence in New

Speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "The meeting was called to discuss the future course of action for upcoming Assembly elections. It was decided to fight the polls unitedly. But it is surprising that was not present in the meeting nor chief "

The internal bickering, which had been brewing within the party for long, came out in the open in the Congress war room when Tanwar had a verbal spat with senior leaders after MLA Jaitirath Dahiya wrote to against him.

Trouble turned intense in the Congress's Haryana unit due to the debacle in where the party failed to win a single seat out of a total of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Haryana, where 90-Assembly seats are at stake, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year.

In Maharashtra, a post of Congress MLA is still vacant after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, resigned from it. Post the Lok Sabha drubbing, Congress chief Ashok Chavan, too, had offered his resignation. The development has come after the party's poor performance in the and months before the Assembly polls.

The current developments are likely to dent the Congress's bid in the Assembly polls.

In Jharkhand, taking responsibility for the defeat in the polls, Congress' state also offered to resign from the party post. Congress had fought on seven seats in alliance with the JMM, and in the polls. Congress won the Singhbhum seat and won the Rajmahal seat. The situation in the state became tenser after when Pradesh chief PN Singh went to the party office to discuss the reasons behind polls debacle but faced outrage by the supporters.

As exit polls predicted a thumping majority for the in Karnataka, hit out at the state Congress leadership and party in-charge KC Venugopal.

In a major setback to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in in the recent elections, the BJP won 25 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 28. Congress was left with just one seat.

Rahul Gandhi, who became the in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the 17th general elections.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC.

So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

