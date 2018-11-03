MP CM's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh joins Congress

In a major jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Minister Chouhan's joined the party on Saturday.

Singh joined the in the presence of Committee (MPCC) and campaign committee

Masani is the real brother of Chouhan's wife

His shifting of loyalty came a day after (CEC) released the first list of 177 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference after joining the Congress, Masani said: "13 years are enough (in the BJP). Now, doesn't need Shivraj, it needs "

Disillusioned with the election list, he further said: "The tickets were distributed to sons and daughters of big leaders. The BJP is indulging in dynasty "

The state assembly strength is 230 and voters will exercise their franchise on November 28.

Chouhan will be contesting from his home constituency Budhni in the district while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia will contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively.

