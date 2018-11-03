MP CM's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh joins Congress

In a major jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joined the Congress party on Saturday.
Singh joined the Congress in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Masani is the real brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh.
His shifting of loyalty came a day after BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) released the first list of 177 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference after joining the Congress, Masani said: "13 years are enough (in the BJP). Now, Madhya Pradesh doesn't need Shivraj, it needs Kamal Nath."
Disillusioned with the election list, he further said: "The tickets were distributed to sons and daughters of big leaders. The BJP is indulging in dynasty politics."
The state assembly strength is 230 and voters will exercise their franchise on November 28.
Chouhan will be contesting from his home constituency Budhni in the Sehore district while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia will contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
