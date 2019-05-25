MP: Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youths for possessing beef, 5 arrested

Three youths were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of possessing beef by some cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh's city on Friday.

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks.

The police have named as one of the accused. "We came to know that had stopped one woman and two men yesterday. Baghel along with his four to five friends had beaten up the men. The video of the incident had gone viral on We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police said.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

The also told ANI that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.

