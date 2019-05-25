Himachal Pradesh: Spoons, knife, toothbrush, screwdriver found in man's stomach

Doctors removed eight spoons, two screwdrivers, two toothbrushes, a kitchen knife and a door latch from the stomach of a mentally ill man in district of on Friday.

The 35-year-old man was admitted to here with a stomach problem.

A few days back, the man, who has been identified as Karn Sen, had complained of having a pimple in his stomach. Doctors at a clinic in Sundernagar town found that there was a knife in his stomach. After primary treatment, he was referred to the government hospital here.

An test was conducted on Sen at the hospital here revealed that there was not just a knife, but several other objects as well in his stomach.

A team of three surgeons removed the knife and other objects after a four hours long exhausting

Doctors who were part of the team said termed the case as rare. "It is a rare case," doctor said.

"After investigation, it was found that some metallic objects were inside his stomach. Our team of immediately operated on him. The patient is affected with as a normal person can't eat a spoon or knife," he said.

The patient was out of danger and his condition was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)