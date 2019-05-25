IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for K'taka and Tamil Nadu tomorrow

South Interior Karnataka and are likely to witness and accompanied with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) tomorrow (May 26), the said on Saturday.

The forecasting agency also predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and

Heatwave conditions in some parts are very likely over Vidarbha and and in isolated pockets over Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, strong winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph are very likely over the northeast off north

The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into this area for the next couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)