MTV EMA 2018: Who won what

Cabello was the big winner at the 2018 Europe Awards (EMA).

The 21-year-old, who was nominated for six awards, took home three of them, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video for 'Havana'.

Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B were also among the winners at the event, which took place in Bilbao, While Hailee Steinfeld hosted the show, Janet Jackson, Marshmello, Minaj, among others took to the stage to perform their hits.

Here's the complete list of winners, as reported by Billboard:

BEST ARTIST

Cabello

BEST VIDEO

Cabello - "Havana" ft. Young Thug

BEST SONG

- "Havana" ft. Young Thug

BEST POP

Dua Lipa

BEST NEW

Cardi B

BEST LOOK

Nicki Minaj

BEST HIP HOP

Nicki Minaj

BEST LIVE

Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds of Summer

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Panic! At the Disco

BEST ELECTRONIC

Marshmello

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

BEST WORLD STAGE

Alessia Cara, Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

BEST U.S./WORLDWIDE ACT

.

