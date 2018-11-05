MTV EMA 2018: Who won what

-
Camila Cabello was the big winner at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).
The 21-year-old, who was nominated for six awards, took home three of them, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video for 'Havana'.
Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B were also among the winners at the event, which took place in Bilbao, Spain. While Hailee Steinfeld hosted the show, Janet Jackson, Marshmello, Minaj, among others took to the stage to perform their hits.
Here's the complete list of winners, as reported by Billboard:
BEST ARTIST
Camila Cabello
BEST VIDEO
Camila Cabello - "Havana" ft. Young Thug
BEST SONG
Camila Cabello - "Havana" ft. Young Thug
BEST POP
Dua Lipa
BEST NEW
Cardi B
BEST LOOK
Nicki Minaj
BEST HIP HOP
Nicki Minaj
BEST LIVE
Shawn Mendes
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds of Summer
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Panic! At the Disco
BEST ELECTRONIC
Marshmello
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
BEST WORLD STAGE
Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
BEST U.S./WORLDWIDE ACT
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
