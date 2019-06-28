Mukesh Ambani shows interest to invest in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani as part of an outreach activity for attracting investments to the state.

Thakur invited Reliance to participate in the maiden global investors meet being organised by the state government at Dharmashala during November.

Thakur said the state government provides all basic facilities to potential entrepreneurs including availability of land, uninterrupted electricity supply and a responsive administration.

Ambani offered to strengthen the Jio broadband network, particularly in rural areas, by laying new optical fibre lines. He also showed interest in post-harvest management of fruit and vegetable besides setting up a mobile phone assembly unit in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area.

A team of company officials will visit the state soon to finalise these activities. Ambani also expressed desire to set up a resort in Dharamshala.

Those accompanying Thakur on Thursday were state Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretaries Shrikant Baldi, Ram Subhag Singh and Manoj Kumar, Principal Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Special Secretary Abid Hussain Sadiq and Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Vinay Singh.

