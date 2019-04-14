Multiple victims in Melbourne shooting outside night club

Multiple people were shot outside a night club here on morning, according to Police.

Police and emergency services are currently responding to the incident and have urged people to avoid the area.

"Investigators believe multiple people were shot outside a night club near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road about 3.20am," the police said in an official statement.

No information regarding the perpetrator has been released yet.

Police have launched investigations to look into the incident.

