5 injured after race car rams into crowd in Sweden

At least five people sustained injuries after a car participating in a race here drove into the crowd of spectators on Saturday (local time).

Three people have been severely injured, while one had to be transported to a hospital through an ambulance helicopter, Sputnik reported while quoting local media.

"There's been a race where one of the cars for an unknown reason drove off the track and into the public. It seems to be an accident", Carina Skagerlind, a Stockholm police spokesperson, said.

The driver, meanwhile, has sustained injuries, according to the police. It is not known if the driver would be facing charges for the incident.

First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 03:20 IST

