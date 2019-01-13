Mumbai: 2 foreign drug peddlers nabbed possessing over 1kg cocaine

Anti Narcotics Cell of on Saturday arrested two foreign nationals and seized 1.005 kilograms of worth Rs. 6,03,00,000 from their possession.

The accused, arrested in front of a in Andheri West, have been identified as (38) and (35).

According to the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit, Daniel was arrested with 505 grams of highest quality cocaine, while John had 500 gram highest quality in his possession.

The operation was conducted by PI Wadhawane and staff of Anti Narcotics Cell after they received confirmation regarding the presence of drugs.

