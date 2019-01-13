Indore: 5 men execute Drishyam-style murder, nabbed

Five persons, including a and his three sons, were arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman two years ago.

As per the police, the accused had planned and executed the murder drawing inspiration from the 2015 Bollywood film 'Drishyam'.

The BJP leader, identified as Jagdeesh Karotiya, was arrested on Saturday in Indore, along with his sons.

The deceased, identified as Twinkle Dagre, a woman worker, had gone missing two years back and was later found dead. The woman belonged to Banganga area in

(DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra while briefing the media on the murder said that for the first time, Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test was used for interrogation in a criminal incident in

Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling is a technique by which a suspect's participation in crime is detected by eliciting electrophysiological impulses.

Police further revealed that Karotia had relations with the victim. "His name was tattoed on victim's arm. This led to a dispute at the accused's home and so he planned her murder."

"Accused mentioned that they had watched Hindi movie 'Drishyam' and used it in the crime. We used Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test for interrogation. Police had received information that they had buried something near crime spot. This information was leaked on purpose. Police found remains of a dog after digging the spot," Mishra said.

"The accused called Municipal Corporation to dig a pit on a plot of land they owned, claiming they need to bury a dog. They burnt victim's body there and threw remains in nearby sewage. Two-three days after the crime, they tried to generate the location of the victim's phone to create confusion," he noted.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

