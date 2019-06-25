JUST IN
Mumbai: One arrested after suicide attempt inside BMC headquarters

ANI  |  General News 

A person was arrested after he tried to attempt suicide inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here on Tuesday.

The man identified as Sudam Shinde was upset with his complaint regarding a toilet structure near his residence that was not being addressed.

The accused was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigations in the matter are underway.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 13:06 IST

