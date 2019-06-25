Coimbaore: Man discovered 35-year old meteoroid stone in farmhouse

A based man, Narayan, discovered a 35-year old meteoroid stone in his farmhouse. He visited the collectorate office to hand over the stone to the respective authorities on Monday.

"While I was cleaning my farmhouse, I found a meteoroid stone which landed in my late elder brother's farm, 35-years ago. I visited Geological Survey of office in Chennai and they confirmed that this is not a normal stone, it's a meteoroid stone. They instructed me to hand it over to the respective authorities" Narayan told ANI.

Since the day Narayan found this stone in his farmhouse, he has been approaching various mine department authorities to hand it over to them, and finally, he visited the district collectorate office on Monday to give it to them.

