Cong MPs from Kerala protest over farmer issues outside Parliament

MPs from on Tuesday held a protest over issues at the statue outside Parliament House.

They sought loan waivers for farmers and withdrawal of the decision to cancel the moratorium issued by the to banks on crop loan repayment.

The MPs wanted the moratorium to be extended by a year. They also raised the issue of suicides.

"In Kerala, farmers are in a very serious condition. After the floods, there was a lot of loss to the farmers," Kodikunnil Suresh, from Mavelikara, said.

He said, "The RBI had issued a moratorium to the banks. Now the moratorium has been cancelled. We are demanding an extension of the moratorium by one more year.

