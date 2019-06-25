Post-flood work: Govt builts over 2995 houses, says Kerala minister

Revenue E said in the assembly on Tuesday that the has rebuilt over 2995 houses damaged in the deluge.

"A total of 15394 houses were completely destroyed in the flood and the government has rebuilt over 2995 houses. Besides, the first instalment to construct houses was distributed to 9737 house owners," the said.

Around 9934 house owners informed the government that they will build houses on their own, he added.

Meanwhile, Member of the (MLA) V D Satheesan sought permission for an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the failures from the part of the government in rebuilding project and the delay in providing relief funds to the affected.

Kerala was hit by massive floods in August last year, which claimed over 357 lives. Moreover, the state incurred losses worth Rs 19,512 crore.

