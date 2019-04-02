Janta maaf nahi karegi: BJP unveils advertisement targetting Congress

As political climate heats up in the country in the run-up to the 17th Lok Sabha polls, the on Tuesday unveiled an advertisement titled 'Janta maaf nahi karegi (people will not forgive)' which was one of the popular electoral slogans used by the party in the 2014

The party has tagged a video of a commoner who is seen attacking the for raising questions on the works done by the BJP in the last five years.

"You are questioning the surgical strike and air strike. You are questioning fleeing from Doklam. You are questioning the (Patel). You are questioning the If you have lost elections, then you are raising questions on EVMs. When the world is lauding India, you are questioning Questions after questions. When anything good happens in our country then people will not forgive those raise fingers," the woman could be heard saying in the advertisement.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)