Four injured in Pakistani shelling on LoC

Four civilians were injured in Pakistani shelling along the (LoC) in Mankote sector of district in Jammu and

The shelling by took place on Monday night.

The injured civilians were rushed to a district hospital in Rajouri and are undergoing treatment.

A local named told ANI, "Three members from my family are admitted in the hospital. It's becoming difficult for us to live in such tensed situation."

Dr said, "Four patients were admitted in the hospital last night. A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured. The condition of all four is presently stable."

Yesterday, a (BSF) personnel and a five-year-old girl were killed in a ceasefire violation by in Mankote and sectors of Poonch, informed Rahul Yadav, (DDC).

A total of five security personnel were injured in the attack. Of the five, one succumbed to his injuries while the other four were undergoing treatments, an official told ANI.

