Myanmar: Explosion during bomb disposal training injures 8 police personnel

At least eight police personnel, including a trainer, were wounded after an explosion during a training here on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when an stepped on a plastic anti-personnel mine which was mistaken for a dummy designated for training, according to

None of the wounded people are in a critical condition, an said.

"As it was designed for demonstration purposes, the explosion was not that strong," he added.

