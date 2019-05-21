JUST IN
Myanmar: Explosion during bomb disposal training injures 8 police personnel

At least eight police personnel, including a trainer, were wounded after an explosion during a bomb disposal training here on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when an officer stepped on a plastic M14 anti-personnel mine which was mistaken for a dummy designated for training, according to Anadolu Agency.

None of the wounded people are in a critical condition, an officer said.

"As it was designed for demonstration purposes, the explosion was not that strong," he added.

Tue, May 21 2019. 22:23 IST

