Myanmar: Explosion during bomb disposal training injures 8 police personnel

At least eight police personnel, including a trainer, were wounded after an explosion during a bomb disposal training here on Tuesday.
The mishap occurred when an officer stepped on a plastic M14 anti-personnel mine which was mistaken for a dummy designated for training, according to Anadolu Agency.
None of the wounded people are in a critical condition, an officer said.
"As it was designed for demonstration purposes, the explosion was not that strong," he added.
