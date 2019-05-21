'No direct Russia involvement in Venezuelan affairs': Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia

-
ALSO READ
Russia warns Venezuela's Guaido against 'inviting foreign intervention'
Russia, Venezuela to sign 20 agreements next month: Maduro
Guaido urges Europe to increase sanctions on Maduro regime: Spiegel interview
Latin American countries seek funds for Venezuela migrants
Venezuela bars Guaido from public office for 15 years
-
Refuting the United States' claim, Venezuela on Tuesday said that there is no direct involvement of Russia in Venezuela's affairs, according to the Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa.
"We can expect any comments from the US government. But you must know that some concrete action, fact has to be behind any comment," Sputnik quoted the Venezuelan diplomat as saying.
"But our government sees clearly that there is no direct intervention (of Russia)...Cooperation, larger cooperation, broadening of this cooperation in various spheres. That's what exists between Russia and Venezuela. Therefore we firmly reject US accusations that there is any direct Russia's involvement in Venezuelan affairs," he added.
This comes as Venezuela is witnessing a political crisis, which has exacerbated after National Assembly leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be the President of the nation, calling for the elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, to step down. The United States immediately extended support to Guaido, recognising him as the official interim President.
Maduro, however, has refused to resign, citing the support of the armed forces.
The Venezuelan diplomat's comments come in the wake of the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, alleging that Russia "intervened" and "went against the leadership of the country of Venezuela," recently.
Russia has time and again refuted the United States' accusations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU