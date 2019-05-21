'No direct Russia involvement in Venezuelan affairs': Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia

Refuting the United States' claim, on Tuesday said that there is no direct involvement of in Venezuela's affairs, according to the Venezuelan to

"We can expect any comments from the But you must know that some concrete action, fact has to be behind any comment," quoted the Venezuelan as saying.

"But our government sees clearly that there is no direct intervention (of Russia)...Cooperation, larger cooperation, broadening of this cooperation in various spheres. That's what exists between and Therefore we firmly reject US accusations that there is any direct Russia's involvement in Venezuelan affairs," he added.

This comes as is witnessing a political crisis, which has exacerbated after declared himself to be the of the nation, calling for the elected of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, to step down. The immediately extended support to Guaido, recognising him as the official interim

Maduro, however, has refused to resign, citing the support of the armed forces.

The Venezuelan diplomat's comments come in the wake of the US Michael Pompeo, alleging that Russia "intervened" and "went against the leadership of the country of Venezuela," recently.

Russia has time and again refuted the United States' accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)